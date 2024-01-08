Golden Globes 2024: Toda la lista de ganadores

Los Golden Globes 2024 celebraron esta noche su gala de entrega número 81con la finalidad de cerrar un ciclo e iniciar otro.

Tras una investigación de L.A. Times en la que se revelara en 2021 que la organización matriz de los premios, la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) carecía de diversidad entre sus filas al no contar con miembros negros , además de participar en prácticas éticas y financieras cuestionables, el organismo se disolvió y el programa fue adquirido por la empresa privada del multimillonario Todd Boehly, firma de capital privado y Penske Media, editora de Variety y Hollywood Reporter.

Tras este giro y en busca de una reestructura que se enfocó en diversificar a los votantes, ampliar la audiencia y hacerla lucrativa, los Golden Globes regresaron esta noche a la pantalla en una edición transmitida por la cadena CBS que adquirió los derechos y Paramount +.

La ceremonia se realizó como es costumbre en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills con el debut en la conducción del comediante Jo Koy, conocido por sus trabajos de Stand Up en Comedy Central y Netflix.

A continuación la lista de ganadores en las categorías de Cine y Televisión de los Golden Globes 2024:

CINE

Película – Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) GANADOR

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Actriz en una película – Drama

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) GANADORA

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Greta Lee (“Past Lives”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”)

Actor en una película – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) GANADOR

Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”)

Película – Musical o Comedia

“Air” (Amazon Mgm Studios)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon Mgm Studios)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) GANADORA

Actriz en una película: musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”)

Natalie Portman (“May December”)

Alma Pöysti (“Fallen Leaves”)

Margot Robbie (“Barbie”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) GANADORA

Actor en una película: musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”)

Matt Damon (“Air”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) GANADOR

Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau Is Afraid”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Actriz en un papel secundario en una película

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Julianne Moore (“May December”)

Rosamund Pike (“Saltburn”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) GANADORA

Actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) GANADOR

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Charles Melton (“May December”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Director – Película

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”) GANADOR

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Película Animada

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKIDS) GANADOR

“Elemental” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Wish” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Película cinematográfica: idioma distinto del inglés

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) – Francia GANADORA

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) – Finlandia

“Io Capitano” (Pathe Distribution) – Italia

“Past Lives” (A24) – Estados Unidos

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) – España

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) – Reino Unido / Estados Unidos

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures) GANADORA

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (Amc Theatres Distribution)

Canción original – Película

“Addicted to Romance” — “She Came to Me,” Music & Lyrics by: Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Music & Lyrics by: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” — “Rustin,” Music & Lyrics by: Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” — “Barbie” Música & Lirica de Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell GANADORA

Música original – Película

Jerskin Fendrix (“Poor Things”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Oppenheimer”) GANADOR

Joe Hisaishi (“The Boy and the Heron”)

Mica Levi (“The Zone of Interest”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”)

Robbie Robertson (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Guión – Película

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)

Tony Mcnamara (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (“Anatomy of a Fall”) GANADORA

Serie de Televisión – Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last Of Us” (HBO | Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO | Max) GANADORA

Actriz en Television Serie-Drama

Helen Mirren (1923)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sara Snook (Succession) GANADORA

Imelda Stauuton (The Crown)

Emma Stone (The Curse)

Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO | Max)

“The Bear” (FX) GANADORA

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película realizada para televisión

“All The Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix) GANADORA

“Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Lessons In Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) GANADOR

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last Of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Actriz en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“Love & Death”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”) GANADORA

Actor en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Sam Claflin (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”)

David Oyelowo (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”) GANADOR

Actriz en un papel secundario en televisión

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) GANADORA

Abby Elliott (“The Bear”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Actor en un papel secundario en televisión

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) GANADOR

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss–Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) GANADOR

Actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) GANADORAElle Fanning (“The Great”)Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) Ricky Gervais (“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”) GANADORTrevor Noah (“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”)Chris Rock (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”)Amy Schumer (“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”)Sarah Silverman (“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”)Wanda Sykes (“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”)

