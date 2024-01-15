DestacadoEntretenimiento

Critics Choice Awards 2024: La lista completa de los ganadores

Este domingo 14 de enero se realizaron los esperados Critics Choice Awards 2024, revelando finalmente a sus ganadores y ganadoras.

Pero ojito que eso no es lo único que marcó la velada, porque dentro de los outfits más destacados de la alfombra pudimos ver a Pedro Pascal todavía usando el cabestrillo en su brazo.

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (GANADOR)

Lista completa de ganadores y ganadoras de los Critics Choice Awards 2024

Películas
La Mejor Película

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (GANADOR)
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things (GANADORA)

El Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

El Mejor Actor o Actriz Joven

  • Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
  • Calah Lane, Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (GANADOR)
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Mejor reparto de actuación

  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer (GANADOR)

Mejor Director/a

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

El Mejor guion adaptado

  • Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (GANADOR)
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

El Mejor guion original

  • Samy Burch, May December
  • Alex Convery, Air
  • Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie (GANADORA)
  • David Hemingson, The Holdovers
  • Celine Song, Past Lives

La Mejor fotografía

  • Matthew Libatique, Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
  • Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer (GANADOR)

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie (GANADORA)
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Mejor edición

  • William Goldenberg – Air
  • Nick Houy – Barbie
  • Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

El Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Jacqueline Durran, Barbie (GANADORA)
  • Lindy Hemming, Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington, Poor Things
  • Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

  • Barbie (GANADORA)
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Priscilla
Los Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie (GANADORA)
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Poor Things

La Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (GANADOR)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

  • Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

La Mejor canción

  • “Dance the Night,» Barbie
  • “I’m Just Ken,» Barbie (GANADORA)
  • “Peaches,» The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • “Road to Freedom,» Rustin
  • «This Wish,» Wish
  • «What Was I Made For,» Barbie

Mejor puntuación

  • Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
  • Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
  • Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
  • Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Series de televisión
Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Loki
  • The Morning Show
  • Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds
  • Succession (GANADORA)

El Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Kieran Culkin – Succession (GANADOR)
  • Tom Hiddleston – Loki
  • Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook – Succession (GANADORA)
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston en los Critics Choice Awards 2024

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (GANADOR)
  • Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
  • Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
  • Ke Huy Quan – Loki
  • Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

La Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (GANADORA)
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki
  • Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
  • Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear (GANADORA)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Poker Face
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
  • Drew Tarver – The Other Two
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (GANADOR)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

La Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (GANADORA)
  • Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

El Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (GANADOR)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (GANADORA)
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Con información de Los 40.

Lea también: Falleció el destacado locutor Winston Vallenilla a los 80 años

