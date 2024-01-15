Critics Choice Awards 2024: La lista completa de los ganadores

Este domingo 14 de enero se realizaron los esperados Critics Choice Awards 2024, revelando finalmente a sus ganadores y ganadoras.
Pero ojito que eso no es lo único que marcó la velada, porque dentro de los outfits más destacados de la alfombra pudimos ver a Pedro Pascal todavía usando el cabestrillo en su brazo.
Lista completa de ganadores y ganadoras de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Películas
La Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (GANADOR)
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things (GANADORA)
El Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
El Mejor Actor o Actriz Joven
- Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
- Calah Lane, Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (GANADOR)
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Mejor reparto de actuación
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
Mejor Director/a
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
El Mejor guion adaptado
- Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (GANADOR)
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
El Mejor guion original
- Samy Burch, May December
- Alex Convery, Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie (GANADORA)
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Celine Song, Past Lives
La Mejor fotografía
- Matthew Libatique, Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie (GANADORA)
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Mejor edición
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
El Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran, Barbie (GANADORA)
- Lindy Hemming, Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington, Poor Things
- Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
Mejor peinado y maquillaje
- Barbie (GANADORA)
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Los Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Comedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie (GANADORA)
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
La Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (GANADOR)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
La Mejor canción
- “Dance the Night,» Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken,» Barbie (GANADORA)
- “Peaches,» The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom,» Rustin
- «This Wish,» Wish
- «What Was I Made For,» Barbie
Mejor puntuación
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Series de televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Loki
- The Morning Show
- Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Succession (GANADORA)
El Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (GANADOR)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession (GANADORA)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (GANADOR)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
La Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (GANADORA)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear (GANADORA)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Poker Face
- Reservation Dogs
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (GANADOR)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
La Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (GANADORA)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
El Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (GANADOR)
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (GANADORA)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Con información de Los 40.
