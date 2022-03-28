Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022: lista de premiados por categoría
Los Premios Oscar 2022 han otorgado un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados competían. Consulta a continuación como ha quedado la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones han obtenido en la gran noche de Hollywood.
Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar
– ‘Dune’: seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)
– ‘CODA’: tres premios premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado)
– ‘Los ojos de Tammy Faye’: dos premios (mejor maquillaje y peluquería y actriz protagonista)
– ‘Belfast’: un premio (mejor guion original)
– ‘Cruella’: un premio (mejor diseño de vestuario)
– ‘Drive My Car’: un premio (mejor película internacional)
– ‘El poder del perro’: un premio (mejor dirección)
– ‘Encanto’: un premio (mejor película de animación)
– ‘King Richard’: un premio (mejor actor protagonista)
– ‘No time to die’: un premio (mejor canción original)
– ‘Summer of Soul’: un premio (mejor largometraje documental)
– ‘West side story’: un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)
– ‘The Queen of Basketball’: un premio (mejor documental corto)
– ‘The Windshield Wiper’: un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)
– ‘The Long Goodbye’: un premio (mejor cortometraje)
Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar
Mejor edición de sonido
-Dune – GANADORA*
-Belfast
-No Time To Die
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor documental corto
– The Queen of Basketball – GANADOR*
– Audible
-Lead Me Home
-Three Songs for Benazir
-When We Were Bullies
Mejor cortometraje animado
-The Windshield Wiper – GANADOR*
-Affairs of the Art
-Bestia
-Boxballet
-Robin Robin
Mejor cortometraje
-The Long Goodbye – GANADOR*
-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
-The Dress
-On My Mind
-Please Hold
Mejor banda sonora
-Dune – GANADORA*
-Don’t Look Up
-Encanto
-Madres Paralelas
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor montaje
-Dune – GANADORA*
-Don’t Look Up
-King Richard
-The Power of the Dog
-tick, tick… BOOM!
Mejor diseño de producción
-Dune – GANADORA*
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
-The Eyes of Tammy Faye – GANADORA*
-Coming 2 America
-Cruella
-Dune
-House of Gucci
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – GANADORA*
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor fotografía
-Dune – GANADORA*
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
-Dune – GANADORA*
-Free Guy
-No Time to Die
-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
-Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor película animada
-Encanto – GANADORA*
-Luca
-Flee
-The Mitchells vs. the Machine
-Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor actor de reparto
-Troy Kotsur, CODA – GANADOR*
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor película internacional
-Drive My Car – GANADORA*
-Flee
-The Hand of God
-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Cruella – GANADORA*
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
Mejor guion original
-Belfast – GANADORA*
-Don’t Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
-CODA – GANADORA*
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor canción original
-«No Time to Die», de No Time to Die – GANADORA*
-«Be Alive», de King Richard
-«Dos Oruguitas», de Encanto
-«Down to Joy», de Belfast
-«Somehow You Do», de Four Good Days
Mejor largometraje documental
-Summer of Soul – GANADOR*
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flee
-Riding with Fire
Mejor director
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – GANADORA*
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actor
– Will Smith, King Richard – GANADOR*
– Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
– Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
– Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
– Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – GANADORA*
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Mejor película
-Belfast
-CODA – GANADORA*
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
